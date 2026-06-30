City council approves extending ShotSpotter contract in Detroit through March 2027

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Council has voted to keep ShotSpotter technology up and running throughout various locations.

After more than an hour’s worth of public comment, a narrow 5-4 vote by city council passed the contract renewal for the subscription-based gunshot detection and forensic analysis service.

Watch the video report below:

Detroit City Council votes to keep Shotspotter

Almost $2.1 million will be spent on the technology for the next nine months of the service.

Representatives from several city groups and residents speaking out against ShotSpotter say money for the technology could be used elsewhere and does not increase safety but only adds to profiling and surveillance concerns with hidden recordings.

Ultimately, it was the presence of police commanders and city representatives who believe the service has helped them save lives. And it was the passion of a family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and may not have survived without it.

“Good morning, council. I'm Lakesha Brooks and I support it simply because my son, the 7-year-old that just got shot, it saved his life. Unfortunately, my nephew was killed. But if it wasn't for this ShotSpotter, my 7-year-old son would be dead,” the child’s mother said.

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The meeting was emotional and heartfelt, with some from the public and council coming to tears about need to put safety first effectively and efficiently.

The extension means the contract will now be up in March of 2027. From when it started in October 2022, a total of just over $9 million will be invested.