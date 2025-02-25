City of Detroit celebrates grand opening of two new affordable housing buildings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a major step in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Detroit, two major housing projects have officially opened in the Brush Park neighborhood. A grand opening ceremony took place on Tuesday, with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, city leaders, developers, and community members.

After years of development, the Brush Park Apartments and the MLK on Second developments are open and welcoming residents. Both projects are celebrated for being 100% affordable, with a collective total of 86 housing units available at rents starting as low as $430 per month. These developments are strategically located in the heart of downtown Detroit in Detroit's prime entertainment district.

“It’s good to have a home. I have a home now,” expressed Irvin Leverette, a resident of the Brush Park Apartments.

Those who work in the neighborhood of Brush Park, like Crina Arbelean, say she's excited, “I dream of having an apartment here.”

Addressing the growing concerns surrounding affordable housing in Detroit, Mayor Duggan acknowledged the pressures that new residents moving into the city have placed on rental prices.

“We know the pressure that people who are moving into the city have put on rents,” Mayor Duggan said.

The opening of these new housing units comes at a time when Detroit is nearing $1.2 billion investment in newly constructed affordable housing across the city. This ambitious initiative has been a priority for the Mayor and the City Council for over a decade.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said, “Every Detroiter, no matter their income, should have quality affordable housing in every sector of this city.”

Residents like Irvin Leverette are already experiencing the benefits of these developments.

He described the positive impact of having his own place, saying, “I am more stable now. It is strengthening me.”

Crina Arbelean praised the accessible location, “It’s a walkable distance to downtown, and I like the houses. And I like the old houses that are very pretty.”

The revitalization of Brush Park serves as a beacon of hope, illustrating how neighborhoods can transform from blight to a beacon of hope.

“It’s great to see the prioritization of making sure Brush Park is accessible to all walks of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.