City of Detroit cracks down on parking lots looking to charge $1,000 during Lions playoff game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is cracking down on parking lots for jacking up rates without permission ahead of Saturday’s Lions game.

They just shut down one lot they say was charging up to a thousand dollars.

The lots are near Randolph and Gratiot. The city is calling it unacceptable.

DPD officers put up caution tape and slapped notices at 3 lots downtown.

A spokesperson for the city says the three now suspended lots tried to charge $1,000 on spot hero to park during the Lions divisional game tomorrow.

The three lots are all within a few blocks of each other, one on Randolph and the other two on Gratiot.

All are operated by Park Rite. The city’s Buildings Safety, Engineering, and Environmental Department shut them down after finding they planned to charge up to $1,000 for parking spaces on SpotHero.

Parking lots, if they want to hike rates, are supposed to file with the city 30 days prior to when they want to raise prices.

A rep from the city says price gouging people just trying to support their city is shameful.

“This is totally ridiculous,” says David Bell, Director of Buildings for Detroit. “I don’t know of anyone who thinks that paying $900 or $1,000 to park and go see a game is reasonable. If we find any parking lot illegally charging folks to park, we are going to use every tour in our arsenal to let them know this is a bad idea. We are going to shut them down, we are going to ticket them, we are going to haul them in front of a Wayne County Circuit Court Judge, and we’re going to take steps to suspend their license. This is totally unacceptable.

Owners of these lots have a 9 am court appearance in front of a Wayne County Circuit Judge who will determine if they can open up tomorrow.