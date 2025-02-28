Community braces for what's next as shut down Detroit gas station gets green light to reopen

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A gas station on Detroit’s west side that was shut down twice by the city is allowed to reopen, but currently remains shuttered as residents anticipate what happens next.

The pumps were taped, and the doors were still boarded up Friday.

It's been two months since Detroit police shut down the gas station off McNichols near the Lodge for the second time after a clerk allegedly shot at a suspected shoplifter, leading to his death. They said it was to send a message.

PREVIOUS STORY: Detroit gas station shut down after another shooting allegedly involving a clerk

Detroit gas station shut down after another shooting allegedly involving a clerk

They had the support of the nearby community.

“Nobody wants that. I definitely don’t want that as a neighbor. I mean, there was literally an attempted murder, if not murder, that happened,” said Keesha Grisby, who lives behind the station.

The community recently learned that the same gas station could reopen after entering into an agreement with the City of Detroit, but some feel they weren’t a part of that decision.

“There hasn't been much communication. I haven't had anyone with the city come speak to me about whether I would like it to reopen I don't believe they've spoken to any of my neighbors and we live directly behind this gas station,” said Grisby.

Paulette Campbell, who has lived nearby for 20 years, echoed her frustration.

“After two people getting killed in the same place, they don't need to open it back up,” said Campbell.

We took their concerns to the city to ask why and what happens next. They responded by sending us this statement:

This business was closed for about six weeks until it entered into a consent agreement with the City of Detroit. As part of the agreement, the station owner is required to provide employee training, conduct regular community outreach and install a Project Green Light system at the station, which provides a direct video feed the the DPD Real Time Crime Center. Now that it has entered into the agreement, the City's complaint against the business has been dismissed and it may reopen, as long as it complies with the terms of the consent agreement. To our knowledge, the business has not yet reopened or set a date to reopen. Conrad Mallet, the city's Corporation Counsel

With that, moving forward, the community, along with New Era Detroit, is organizing to plan their next steps by hosting a meeting on Saturday at 11 am on their own— at the Tindal Recreation Center.

'Let the community be heard.' Zeek of New Era Detroit talks about gas station controversy

'Let the community be heard.' Zeek of New Era Detroit talks about gas station controversy

“We want people from the community to come out as a collective effort and stand with the families of the victim and also the people of the community. No longer are we going to stand around wait and wait around and wait around and be obedient to businesses that don't conduct themselves in the proper manner in our community,” said Zeek Williams with New Era Detroit.

SMM Investments, the business, has not responded to our requests for information, but we are hearing word about the new owner and the gas station being sold.

