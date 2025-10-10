Concept plan and community survey released for 'Belle Isle Commons'

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Plans to potentially create a central gathering place on Belle Isle are starting to take shape.

Whether it's exercising or just getting outdoors, there's a lot that attracts millions of visitors to Belle Isle each year.

"Words can't describe it. It's just a peace that I get when I come out here and I look at the water," said Randall Johnson, a Belle Isle visitor.

Soon there may be one more reason to visit. A proposed public square that would be known as "Belle Isle Commons" in the heart of the island.

"I think it's a great idea," said Frederick Hootman, a Belle Isle visitor.

Meagan Elliott, president of the Belle Isle Conservancy, said the concept emerged from a 2.5-year multimodal mobility study. During the research, visitors expressed interest in accessing more park destinations without relying on cars.

"So, how do we change that? Well, we can start by creating this public square in the center that gives you a landing place where you have reliable restrooms, reliable food and beverage, and then you can drift between all those assets," Elliott said.

WXYZ Meagan Elliott

The recently revealed concept plan centers the main plaza in the current parking lot of the Conservatory and Aquarium. Additional features would include a canal boardwalk, a nearby promenade for small-business pop-ups, an outdoor classroom, and converting the park's oldest building, "The White House," into a cafe.

"Everyone loves Belle Isle. It's Detroit's backyard, and we just want to highlight that and lift it up and give it all those world-class amenities that everyone has been telling us it needs," Elliott said.

Provided plan Concept plan

The Belle Isle Conservancy and Michigan Department of Natural Resources have launched an online community survey to gather public input through December. Based on the feedback, organizers will assess necessary design changes before beginning fundraising efforts.

Johnson said he supports the effort.

"I think anything to get people out of the cars and get active, it's awesome," Johnson said.

