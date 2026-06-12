DETROI (WXYZ) — Nearly 100 years after it first opened its doors to students, Cooley High School will be torn down to make way for a new sports complex.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Cooley High School to be demolished for new sports complex after nearly 100 years

Detroit Public Schools Community District leaders discussed plans for the sports complex Thursday during a virtual informational session, but dedicated alumni say the school building is much more than just a structure — and that once it comes down, a lifetime of memories will go with it.

Cooley High School has sat vacant since it closed in 2010. The school district says it's time for a fresh start for the space.

WXYZ Cooley High School

"We have incurred thousands of dollars in blight tickets. There's been considerable dumping on that property. In addition to that, there's been felonious activities at the property," Machion Jackson, deputy superintendent of operations for DPSCD, said.

District leaders say upkeeping the historic high school is not feasible. Although a plan was previously in place to keep the building's main facade, in order for the district to use $15 million in state-allocated funds for the project, the first phase would have to be complete by Sept. 30 of this year. Officials say demolishing the building while preserving the facade would not fit into that timeline.

Helmut Ziewers In 1961, the demographic makeup of 40 schools in northwest Detroit around Cooley was less than 1% black, largely a result of attendance boundaries that had been drawn to exclude black neighborhoods. But by 1968, black enrollment in the Cooley constellation had risen to 52% and court-mandated integration was rolled out across the district. The school board re-drew Cooley’s attendance boundaries to decrease segregation in 1967, and overnight the previously majority white school became mixed – half black, half white.

"If we were gonna keep the facade, it would not only increase the cost, but it would also increase the timeline," Vitti said.

Demolition has already begun, with a full demolition scheduled for this summer.

Phase one, set to be complete by September, includes demolition, site restoration, landscaping, paving improvements and the addition of sports fields and courts, funded by state dollars. Phases two and three would be funded by the school district and would potentially include a turf field, an indoor sports complex and more.

Alumni, however, are heartbroken to see the building go.

"It's a beautiful building. I just feel like it could have been saved and more that could have been done," Camille Lewis, an alumna, said. "It's an emotional thing. It's a part of history. It's a part of the Michigan, Detroit history but also my history and my legacy."

WXYZ Cooley High School 2001 alumni Chet Pitts

Class of 2001 alumnus Chet Pitts even proposed financial plans of his own to keep the building alive, presenting them to the board and creating a petition with over 1,100 signatures to save the building. Neither effort appeared to slow down demolition plans.

"It's not just about the school — it's about, they keep taking away things from us without involving us and if you allow that, then we will not have anything to look back on," Pitts said.

The district says it will preserve major artifacts from the school, including the clock and some archways, as well as 10,000 bricks that will be available as keepsakes at no cost to alumni and former staff members. However, for those holding on to the legacy of Cooley, it's just not enough.

DPSCD Plans to preserve parts of the school

"I don't want a brick — I'm sorry," Pitts said.

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