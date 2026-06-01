DETROIT (WXYZ) — An $84 million investment is underway in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, bringing 188 new homes to one of the city's fastest-growing communities — with some rents starting as low as $600 a month.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Corktown gets $84M investment with 150+ new homes, rents starting at $600

The three development sites are located off Trumbull and Bagley, where the Clement Kern Gardens Apartments formerly stood.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield called it a milestone for the city.

"Definitely not an easy task to get done — but as you can see, it is something that can be accomplished, and we're very proud to have this development here," Sheffield said.

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American Community Developers Vice President Mike Essian said the project is designed with affordability in mind.

"And rent here starts as low as 5 and 600 dollars per month," Essian said.

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The development includes 188 homes total, 150 of which are dedicated to residents with lower incomes. Anthony Amoroso, an analyst with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, said the project is funded largely by federal programs, grants, and project-based vouchers.

"This is a big day," Amoroso said.

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Sheffield acknowledged that securing that kind of funding is not always straightforward.

"It may be difficult, but we can get difficult things done," Sheffield said.

Former residents of the site will be allowed to return to the new apartments, facing no moving costs, with rent calculated based on their income.

Deanna Hinton has lived in Corktown for 30 years and lives right next to the project. She said she is thrilled about what is being built.

"I love living here. I've been here for 30 years," Hinton said. "When they first built it, it was beautiful. But then it went down, and now they're rebuilding it again, and it looks much better now."

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Even with the noise of construction next door, Hinton said she sees it as the sound of progress — and she is already eyeing a unit for herself.

"I'm going to move me into one," Hinton said. "I'm happy. I'm not going anywhere."

Taurean Thomas was born and raised in Corktown and said the neighborhood shaped who he is.

"I can't even imagine who I would be if I didn't grow up in this community and this neighborhood," Thomas said.

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Thomas said he is proud to see the neighborhood changing for the better, and he has a message for those who may soon call Corktown home.

"You're becoming part of a community," Thomas said.

Hinton echoed that sentiment.

"You will love this place," Hinton said.

Sheffield said the goal is simple.

"We just want to make sure everyone has access," Sheffield said.

The project is expected to wrap up in several months.

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