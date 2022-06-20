Dad holding his 7-month-old baby pushes away gunman who followed them into gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video shows the frightening moments a Detroit man, who was holding his seven-month-old baby, was able to fight off a gunman.

It appears the gunman's pistol jammed or malfunctioned and that's when the 25-year-old father was able to use his left hand to push the man outside of the gas station and lock the door while his baby remained fast asleep in his right arm.

"It's difficult to watch. I mean, it's just no regard for human life or for the life of a child," said Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers.

The assault took place just before 6 pm Sunday, Father's Day, at the Valero gas station on Tireman at Hubbell on Detroit's west side.

Adam Albarmaki was the gas station attendant on duty when it happened and saw the man run inside the gas station with his baby in his arms.

"He was trying to hide somewhere," Albarmaki told 7 Action News.

The would-be shooter left on foot as Detroit Police arrived to begin their investigation.

Commander Chambers said the two men had some sort of dispute about a block away.

Police confirm the father did sustain some sort of injury to his arm.

A 911 dispatcher said the man reported that he'd been stabbed.

Monday afternoon, police with DPD's Second Precinct had taken a person of interest into custody just a few blocks away from the gas station.

Officers obtained a search warrant to look in a home for the firearm used in the assault.

Anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance video, or has information that might help in the investigation, is urged to call detectives at 313-596-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.