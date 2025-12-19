DETROIT (WXYZ) — Demolition began Friday at the site of Detroit City FC's future home, marking a major milestone for the $200 million AlumniFi Field project in southwest Detroit.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Demolition begins on Detroit City FC's future $200 million stadium site

The long-vacant Southwest Detroit Hospital started coming down as city leaders and DCFC officials celebrated the first day of demolition. The 15,000-seat stadium is set to open in time for the club's 2027 season as a year-round sports and entertainment destination.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Detroit City FC stadium moves closer to reality with $2 million community benefits deal

Detroit City FC stadium moves closer to reality with $2M community benefits deal

"I think seeing the structure coming down is a sign this is real, and it's happening," said Sean Mann, DCFC owner.

WXYZ-TV

The demolition is expected to be completed by mid-February, according to Mann.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined DCFC leadership to mark the occasion of the groundbreaking for what he called a "200-million dollar stadium project, 15-thousand seats."

Mann emphasized the stadium's visibility and impact on the region.

"For all the cars that drive by 75 every day, this will ultimately be the biggest billboard for soccer this region will ever have," Mann said.

Local businesses are already anticipating the economic boost. Jordan Mifsud, owner of Six Spoke Brewing Company, which opened in August near the stadium site, expressed excitement about the development.

"Over the next few years, it's gonna be quite a special place for people to come," Mifsud said. "The growth is just exponential. The train station, again, is a big catalyst to that, other projects like the soccer stadium…definitely hoping to have the supporters come in here and enjoy a nice beverage before the game."

WXYZ-TV

The Northern Guard Supporters, DCFC's most passionate fan group, have supported the team since its inception. Member Jam Johnston described the group's match day energy.

"On match day, we're loud, we dress in black, throw middle fingers, and swear," Johnston said.

WXYZ-TV

While Johnston admires the renderings for the team's new home, calling them "incredible," he questions the ambitious timeline.

PREVIOUS STORY: Detroit City Football Club reveals timeline & renderings for new Corktown soccer stadium

Detroit City Football Club reveals timeline & renderings for new Corktown soccer stadium

"I think it's a very optimistic and aggressive timeline. I have my doubts we'll be kicking off our first game there in 2027, but with this club we're already doing things we never thought possible," Johnston said.

Mann acknowledged the challenges ahead but remained committed to the 2027 opening date.

"Tackling one hurdle after another, we'll have another milestone this spring of a groundbreaking, all working towards an opening of '27," Mann said. "We are working tirelessly to move this as aggressively as possible to bring this into fruition."

———————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

