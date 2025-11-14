Detroit breaks ground on $80 million affordable housing project in Brush Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit city leaders officially broke ground on an $80 million affordable housing development in the Brush Park neighborhood today, marking what officials are calling one of the most significant affordable housing investments the city has seen in years.

The ceremonial groundbreaking took place next to the historic Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center, where Mayor Mike Duggan and other officials gathered to kick off the project that will bring 211 affordable housing units to the area.

"The beauty is we're building this right downtown right next to this beautiful community center," Duggan said. "It's the quality of life and the quality of housing that our residents deserve, and we are very excited about it today."

The development will feature four new buildings designed to serve different housing needs in the community. One building will be dedicated specifically to Detroiters facing chronic homelessness, offering programs to help residents get back on their feet. The remaining three buildings will provide 159 affordable apartments for the broader community.

Rental prices will start at $368 for one-bedroom units and $438 for two-bedroom apartments. Each unit will include a sizable footprint and in-unit washer-dryers.

Van Fox, president of MHT Housing, outlined additional amenities planned for the development.

"We will have the soccer field, football field, we're going to have the pocket parks, we are going to have all the appropriate inclusive parking," Fox said.

The project has generated excitement among longtime Brush Park residents who have watched the neighborhood transform over the years.

"To see the transformation in Detroit as a whole has been amazing. Truly amazing," said Beatrice Spears, a Brush Park resident.

Uraina Fisher, another neighborhood resident, expressed particular enthusiasm about the recreation center's revival. She recalled bringing her children to the facility after school for homework help and swimming.

"We fought hard to keep this building alive because they wanted to get rid of it, but we fought as a family, and we kept it," Fisher said.

For younger Detroit residents like Bobreese Hicks, who recently left foster care, the affordable housing represents crucial support.

"I feel like any little help that you can get is vital, especially housing," Hicks said. "Everybody needs somewhere to stay."

"I will say just having affordable living is a good thing," he added.

Construction crews hope to complete the entire project by the beginning of 2027.

