Detroit celebrates 10 years of Project Clean Slate, helping to clear over 20,000 criminal convictions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is marking 10 years of Project Clean Slate, a free program aimed at removing barriers tied to criminal convictions.

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Project Clean Slate celebrates 20,000 second chances

More than 20,000 convictions have been expunged since the program's launch. On Wednesday, the city celebrated the program, noting that 20,794 convictions have been expunged since it began in 2016.

"What is more powerful than that is that 17,000 of those have happened since 2023," said Stephani LaBelle, program director.

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The city says there are also 4,000 additional convictions that are ready or in the process of being expunged. Mayor Mary Sheffield said Project Clean Slate is crucial in helping people move forward.

"This program is about helping Detroiters clear their records, reclaim their futures, opening doors that once stood and creating pathways to employment, education, and stability," Sheffield said.

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Detroiter Rasheed Jeffries is one of the thousands who have benefited from the program. In 1992, at the age of 20, Jeffries was convicted of a felony.

"My father had abandoned me when I was 5. So I was searching, lost, trying to find my path and doing the wrong thing, and I got caught with a gun," Jeffries said.

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The conviction followed Jeffries for 30 years, creating significant challenges, especially when searching for employment.

"It's a stain that's been on my record; every time I put it on a job application, it seemed like they would throw the application out," Jeffries said.

In 2022, he got involved with Project Clean Slate, which offers free legal assistance and support to expunge criminal convictions. The program allowed Jeffries to finally have his record cleared.

"Our lives shouldn't be thrown away because of one mistake that you made as a young person," Jeffries said.

With a fresh start, Jeffries, who is now a pastor, is also attending college. He wants to earn a degree in social work to promote fatherhood in the community.

"On the ground, mentoring fathers or also legislatively, I would like to influence legislation," Jeffries said.

He hopes others who have had trouble in the past do not let those moments define them.

"My prayer is that those 20,000 that received those expungements that they are just relieved as I am, but not just relieved, do something about it," Jeffries said.

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