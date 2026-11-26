DETROIT, Mich. — Festive floats, giant balloons, marching bands and plenty of holiday cheer filled Woodward Avenue Thursday as America’s Thanksgiving Parade celebrated its 100th appearance in Detroit.

Beyond the spectacle of the parade, people along the route said the Thanksgiving tradition is really about something much bigger: Community.

“It feels good to have our whole community out here, and nothing bad is going on, so it feels good,” paradegoer Dariyah said.

Hundreds to thousands of people were expected to line Woodward Avenue for the milestone parade, and just about everyone had their own favorite part to look forward to.

Some children told 7 News Detroit they were excited for the dancers. Others couldn't wait to see the floats.

And for plenty of little ones, there was one especially important guy they were waiting for: Santa Claus.

The parade also featured several familiar faces, including one longtime member of the 7 News Detroit family, former WXYZ anchor Diana Lewis.

“It’s a blessing for me to be invited to be honored, to be in the city that I love,” Lewis said. “Nobody does it better than Detroit. To all our channel 7 viewers, I love you."

For Lewis, the parade is about more than the floats and festivities. It’s a tradition she has shared with her family for years, and one that has changed and grown right along with them.

“It’s massive, it’s huge, people are happy, the families are here,” Lewis said. “And actually, that’s what it’s all about, the holiday season. Happy holidays.”

That sense of togetherness could be felt up and down Woodward Avenue.

“The camaraderie, the community, it’s really nice to see this area come up,” paradegoer Carolyn Toler said.

This year's parade featured floats, giant balloons and marching bands, along with dancers, performers and special guests making their way through the heart of Detroit.

And after 100 parades, generations of families are still gathering along Woodward Avenue to celebrate Thanksgiving together, keeping one of Detroit’s biggest holiday traditions alive.