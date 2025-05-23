DETROIT (WXYZ) — Demolition work has resumed for a Chick-fil-A development on Detroit's east side after being temporarily halted earlier this week.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Detroit Chick-fil-A development moves forward, but neighborhood concerns remain

The plan for the restaurant won city approval last year but ran into hiccups as it took the first steps toward construction with the razing of a building this week.

The project, which borders Grosse Pointe, has faced opposition from neighboring businesses and a school over safety concerns.

The proposed drive-thru only location on Mack Avenue has drawn criticism from Renee Chown, who owns and operates the Giving Tree Montessori Learning Center on Marseilles in Detroit, located next to the proposed site.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Renee Chown talks about controversial Chick-fil-A project

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Renee Chown talks about controversial Chick-fil-A project

"These children will be exposed to the exhaust fumes, noise level, marijuana smoke, the smoking, the vaping, and the vulgar language that may come out of some of their mouths of whoever is waiting in the line," Chown said.

The proximity of the drive-through lanes to the school's playground is a major concern for the learning center.

The Chick-fil-A was first proposed almost two years ago. Initially, the City of Detroit declined to issue a permit for the project that planned to have entrance and exit drive-through lanes on Marseilles. The developers then moved the lanes to Mack Avenue, a county road, and Wayne County issued a permit in January.

"This Chick-fil-A project has been protested by our Cornerstone Village community. We came out to meetings and shot down this project, and the developers moved forward anyway," Stevie Baka said. "This location is drive-thru only in a residential community right next door to a day school playground. It won't even have bathrooms. It's anti-community when what we need is a place to gather. It makes no sense to put this traffic jam on Mack next to my house. It's objectifying and using our Detroit community for profit only; and it's sad the city is letting this happen when we are fighting so hard to redevelop intentionally."

Joe Allemon, owner of Allemon's Landscape Center next door to the site on Mack, believes the restaurant will worsen traffic conditions in the area.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Joe Allemon talks about controversial Chick-fil-A project

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Joe Allemon talks about controversial Chick-fil-A project

"Frequently, MedStar seems to be the main conveyor of patients on Mack Avenue and often at a pretty good clip. We see Detroit Police, they're going down the street at a pretty high rate of speed, doing their job, along with the City of Grosse Pointe," Allemon said. "We are not against the brand Chick-fil-A, believe me. Ok? It's the location and the safety of the community."

The City of Detroit temporarily halted the demolition of a building at the site on Monday because the contractor failed to provide neighboring property owners with advance notice. That issue has since been addressed, and the project is now moving forward.

BSEED Director David Bell released the following statement about the project and the controversy:

There is an approved demolition permit for this location. We were notified Monday that demolition had commenced prior to the contractor providing the required advance notification to property owners in the area. We immediately halted the demo work until proper notifications were made. A survey of the building conducted prior to demolition confirmed that there is no asbestos present in the building and the contractor does have an approved fugitive dust plan, as is required in all such demolitions. Although it is not always required for a demolition permit, we also have asked the contractor to make sure the full perimeter of the property is fenced off prior to resuming demolition work.

7 News Detroit reached out to Verus Development and Chick-fil-A for comment, but neither responded in time for this story.