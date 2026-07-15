Detroit City Football Club breaks ground on new 15,000-seat Corktown stadium slated to open in 2028

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club is one step closer to a new home in Corktown.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

DCFC breaks ground on new 15,000-seat Corktown stadium

City leaders, fans, and business owners gathered today for the groundbreaking of Alumnifi Field, a $153 million, 15,000-seat stadium project on 20th Avenue that supporters hope will transform a long-vacant site into a new hub for soccer and neighborhood growth.

DCFC Co-Founder and CEO Sean Mann broke ground alongside Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.

"It's time to have good memories at this site," Mann said.

"This is how Detroit rises higher," Sheffield said.

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With DCFC flags waving and canisters of gold and maroon filling the site, a packed crowd listened to speakers reflect on the project's historical significance. The stadium replaces what was the Southwest Detroit Hospital, which closed and has sat vacant since 2007. The hospital was the first Detroit hospital to hire African American medical professionals.

Alumnifi President and CEO April Clobus said the groundbreaking carries meaning beyond the construction itself.

"So, today's groundbreaking is about honoring the history of the site while we all invest in our future," Clobus said.

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Clobus said she is excited to see what bringing the club's 15-year history to Detroit will mean for the surrounding area — including a potential business boom for nearby establishments.

Richard Chessnutt, head brewer at Six Spoke Brewing Company, located just a couple of blocks from the stadium site, said he could barely contain his excitement.

"Oh, just so excited," Chessnutt said.

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Chessnutt said he is looking forward to welcoming fans through his doors on game days.

"Part of enjoying the day is having a nice beer," Chessnutt said. "Get people jazzed up. Hopefully in DCFC colors."

John Mahoney, head bartender at neighboring business Cork and Gabel, said the stadium will bring something special to the block.

"It becomes family at that point. Couldn't be more proud to be down here," Mahoney said.

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Mahoney said he hopes to serve fans well before kickoff.

"Go enjoy yourself at the game," Mahoney said.

For fans like John Sarge, the new stadium is a long time coming.

"This club is a real club," Sarge said. "I'm a serious soccer fan. I probably watch more soccer than I should."

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Sarge said the renderings of the stadium look great — and as an added bonus, the new Corktown location cuts his current drive to where the team currently plays in Hamtramck in half.

"This will be part of the urban fabric, and I think it could be beautiful," Sarge said.

The stadium is slated to open in 2028.

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