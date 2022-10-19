Detroit Dog Rescue's shelter on city's east side targeted by intruders who may have been after the dogs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating a break-in at Detroit Dog Rescue's shelter on the city's east side overnight.

Evidence left at the scene points to intruders looking to steal some of the dogs.

The non-profit's executive director Kristina Rinaldi said, at first, she and members of her team thought the intruders may have been after whatever medication, syringes, and needles they thought may have been inside to steal.

But then they found brand new leashes that didn't belong to rescue that had been dropped on the ground outside the building where the intruders busted through glass blocks to get inside.

The intruders cut through a chainlink fence and pushed through another gate to get to the security door which was also breached.

"They were coming for the dogs," said DDR Executive Director Kristina Rinaldi.

The rescue received a call overnight that their cameras were offline and there was no power to the building.

Detroit Police are now examining surveillance video in hopes of being able to identify a suspect.

The intruders caused major damage to the shelter including ripping the cameras off the building, destroying glass blocks, and damaging a roll-down door.

Rinaldi said what's most important is that all of the dogs are accounted for and no one was hurt.

"They're really shaken up. We have one who was next to the window who's very, very scared. But they're all accounted for. They're all here," she said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help the rescue reinforce their security can do so by visiting Detroitdogrescue.com.

The dogs at the shelter were in DDR's program to help prepare them to live comfortably in a home, including getting them used to typical household sounds like a blow dryer, vacuum cleaner, and flushing toilet.

Rinaldi hoping anyone interested in fostering to help the dogs will reach out to them.

"What I also really need are homes for pit bull type dogs, 50 to 70 pounds. If you can foster just to give these dogs a break, they're all very scared. They went through a lot last night," Rinaldi said.

