DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit school community is mourning the loss of a beloved custodian after a shooting at Chrysler Elementary School on Lafayette Street.

Devin Burns, 24, was shot and killed in the school's parking lot just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Detroit police say three men got into a fight that escalated into gunfire, killing Burns. No students or staff members were inside the school or on campus at the time.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

'A kind soul': Community honors custodian fatally shot outside Detroit elementary school

Authorities say the suspect, a concealed pistol license holder, is in custody and the weapon has been recovered.

The school district released a statement saying they are "cooperating fully with police throughout this active investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go to the contracted employee's family."

Burns had worked at Chrysler Elementary as a custodian for five years, starting when he was 19 years old. Those who knew him described him as kind, caring and deeply connected to the students he worked alongside every day.

Previous coverage: Contracted custodian fatally shot outside Detroit elementary school, suspect in custody

Contracted custodian fatally shot outside Detroit elementary school, suspect in custody

His friend and colleague Rebecca Schoenkopf remembered him fondly.

"He tied the kids shoes, he worked here 11 hours a day and then he took classes on weekends to better his future. He was chill. He was lovely. He was kind, he was wise," Schoenkopf said.

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A student at Chrysler Elementary recalled how Burns would check in on her during difficult moments.

"Whenever I would be walking down the hallway to the nurse because I was sick, I would walk down the hallway crying or something, he would always make sure I was OK," the student said.

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Another student, Penelope Henderson, said the loss has been devastating.

"He was just such a kind soul, and he was one of the most helpful and lovely people I've ever known. I mean, I just can't believe it. It's really sad," Henderson said.

Dozens of parents and students gathered outside the school Friday night for a balloon release in Burns' honor.

Photo provided by loved ones. An undated courtesy photo of Devin Burns.

His nephew, Isaiah Ruffin, described his uncle as someone who always put others first.

"He was funny. He was fun to be around. He was kind. He always had something to give. He was, you know, giving and selfless," Ruffin said.

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His longtime girlfriend, Ashanique Lester, called the shooting a senseless act of violence.

"He's not confrontational. He's not a fighter. Not someone who does something like this," Lester said. "I couldn't imagine life without him. He's my best friend. We're family."

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Detroit police continue to investigate the incident.

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