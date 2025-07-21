DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit emergency medical technicians recently returned to a home where they helped deliver twins in an unexpected home birth, this time bringing gifts and sharing a moment of joy with the grateful family.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Detroit EMTs reunite with family after delivering surprise twins in home birth

EMTs Michael Bache and Bacarri Stanley were responding to what they thought was a routine call on July 1 when they found themselves in the middle of a surprise delivery.

"We thought it was only one baby until she was like, I got to push, and he was like… You gotta push…?" Stanley said.

Jessica Johnson, now a mother of five, was only about 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she began experiencing labor pains at home.

"I got up to pee, went to go lay back down… felt pressure," Johnson said.

When she realized what was happening, Johnson's brother called 911, and minutes later, Bache and Stanley arrived at her door.

"I was pushing, I was hurting, and she came out! And I forgot it was twins. I was like 'oh no, where's the other one at?'" Johnson said.

The EMTs were equally surprised by the second baby on the way.

"When we got on scene, there was one baby out," Stanley said. "When she said she was like, 'Yeah, I gotta push, I gotta push,' we, me and my partner, looked at each other with the side eye like, 'What do you mean push?'"

With the EMTs' assistance, Johnson successfully delivered two healthy baby girls, Janiyah and Jaliyah.

"This was my first home birth. It was not planned. I did it with no meds, no nothing. But everything turned out good and blessed, and I thank the EMS for everything," Johnson said.

For Bache, the experience was memorable.

"It was very thrilling, very exciting. If it happens again, I'll be more prepared," he said.

Johnson explained that everything happened so quickly, she hadn't had time to prepare for the twins.

"When I found out I was having twins, 2 weeks after that, that's when I had them. So I didn't have enough time to get the stuff," Johnson said.

During their reunion visit, Bache and Stanley, with help from the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, brought much-needed supplies for the mother of five.

"When I say I'm speechless- I'm speechless and I'm thankful. I'm just thankful," Johnson said.

————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

