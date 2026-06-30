Detroit expands Occupy the Summer initiative with new partnership for youth programs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is expanding summer activities for youth, announcing a partnership with the Ballmer Group's DiscoverWorks program to give more young people access to free summer programming.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Detroit is keeping kids engaged with the Occupy the Summer initiative

Mayor Mary Sheffield said the city has already reached 10,000 youth through Occupy the Summer, with thousands more expected in the coming weeks.

Melvin Alston, a Detroit resident and Occupy the Summer participant, said access to organized activities like basketball has historically been difficult during the summer months.

"It's only during the school year; during the summer, we have to pay, we have to drive 30 minutes out," Alston said. "I'm willing to do that, but I have some youth that's not."

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Alston is now part of Detroit's free Midnight Basketball League, offered through the Occupy the Summer initiative. He said the program is already making an impact.

"It makes us better. It makes us better growing up, gets us more connections," Alston said. "After college, the job opportunities you get through your connections, I think these programs are the introduction to that."

DiscoverWorks is a free summer learning program for kids in kindergarten through 10th grade. This summer, the program is expected to reach record enrollment, with 60,000 youth across the region participating. Around half of those seats are designated for Detroit residents.

Kylee Mitchell Wells, Executive Director for Ballmer Group for Southeast Michigan, described what the program offers participants.

"Providing high-quality summer experiences that combine academics with hands-on enrichment, recreation, and career exploration, and caring relationships," Mitchell Wells said.

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Mitchell Wells said the program's impact goes beyond keeping kids occupied during the summer break.

"It doesn't just fill the time between school years. It builds confidence, sparks curiosity, strengthens learning, and most importantly, opens doors to new possibilities and opportunities," Mitchell Wells said.

With thousands of spots still available, young people and their families are encouraged to sign up.

Mayor Sheffield said there is no shortage of options for Detroit youth this summer.

"There are no excuses for you to say there is nothing to do this summer because we have stuff every day," Sheffield said.

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According to DiscoverWorks, in 2025, students who participated saw their English language arts and math proficiency increase by an average of 16 points.

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