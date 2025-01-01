Detroit fans and businesses gear up for NFC North showdown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are gearing up to determine who will get the number one spot in the NFC North.

A win for the Lions would mean they could host all their playoff games at home, adding even more stakes to this game. They are also hoping to extend their record to 15-2 this season.

Local businesses and fans are banking on a Lions win.

“We’re ready for it, and we feel the energy of the Lions. We have faith in them," said Garrett Passiak, a bartender at Speaker Box.

These local businesses and fans know how crucial this game is for the city.

Lions fan Chantel Carranza shared her thoughts on Sunday's game: “They’re having a great season, and I think they need the true Detroit fans to be there.”

Rachel Moore emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses during game days, “A bar is a better spot to be and support local business.”

“We are super excited and we are ready for it," Passiak said.

He also pointed out the positive impact the Lions' success has had on Speaker Box.

“The momentum of what they have been doing this year, the uptick in just downtown crowds, etc., it’s night and day almost,” he says.

Just down the street, the iconic Lafayette Coney Island is also preparing for a busy game day. Lafayette Coney Island sells around 4,000 coneys and hot dogs on a regular season game day.

However, this Sunday, they expect even more.

“Maybe a little more than 4,000, maybe 4,500,” said Ali Alhalmi.

Alhalmi anticipates a significant increase in sales if the Lions are able to secure home playoff games with a win on Sunday.

“100 percent we will - more than ten,” Ali says, referring to the potential of selling over 10,000 hot dogs in a single game day.

“It’s only going to get busier and making money, and it’s good for us,” Ali added.

