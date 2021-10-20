Detroit Free Press Marathon returns to city with a changed route

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Detroit Free Press Marathon made a comeback on October 17th, 2021.

This year the biggest change, runners didn’t have to cross into Canada to complete the circuit. Instead, the half-marathon ran towards the Boston Edison District before heading back towards the city, while the full marathon followed suit but added a stop at Belle Isle.

A Michigander from Novi, Ryan Corby won the overall race and men’s division in a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 3 seconds.

"I ran this when I was 16, I’m 39 now so it's my 10th marathon, I’m really happy that was here in Detroit," says Ryan Corby

Massachusetts' Becca Addison captured the women’s division in 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 8 seconds.

"I just kind of went with it, not knowing when it would start feeling hard and a couple of miles to go it got really challenging but once I saw the finish it was super exciting," says Becca Addison

While for 59-year-old Kathleen Wallis, crossing her 36th marathon finish line was all about making her daughter, Hayley proud.

"This morning she was like, this can’t be your last, cause I want to run my first with your last," says Kathleen Wallis.

"I’m so proud of her, I get choked up all the time," says Hayley Wallis.

Then there were also runners like Louis Missyin, who flew from South Africa to take part in his first Detroit Marathon.

"What a great run this has been today, everything was absolutely perfect," says Louis Missyin.

With over 500 Detroit Police officers deployed, 100 doctors from Henry Ford, and more than 1000 volunteers at the site, this year’s 13,000 participants were in safe hands.

And now that the 44th Detroit Free Press Marathon has wrapped up, runners are super excited for next year’s event and organizers say they are already planning for Canada to be part of the 2022 course.

