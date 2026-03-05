DETROIT (WXYZ) — High school girls in Detroit got a firsthand look Thursday at careers in the skilled trades, exploring everything from carpentry to welding at an event aimed at getting more women into an industry facing a growing labor shortage.

Detroit high school girls get hands-on look at careers in the skilled trades

The event was held at Junior Achievement of Southeast Michigan, where students strapped on safety vests and met women working in the skilled trades.

The U.S. is currently short about 500,000 skilled trade workers, a gap that is causing project delays and driving up costs. By 2030, that number is expected to climb to 2 million unfilled jobs. In Michigan alone, there are more than 200,000 open construction jobs.

Jill Brack, VP of Engagement at Sachse Construction, said the event was designed to show young women what a future in the trades could look like.

"Today is a day for young women to explore their future, their future in Detroit, their future in the skilled trades," she said.

Brack said the urgency is real.

"More people are aging out," she says. "They're retiring. We need young people that are ready to go and ready to help rebuild the city with us."

Students did not just sit through lectures. They got hands-on experience, learning how to hammer nails and operate welding equipment.

For Camille Martin, a pre-construction manager at Sachse Construction, an event like this one was the spark that launched her 25-year career in the industry. She started as a laborer and electrical worker with Local 58 before transitioning into construction management.

"Even though it's a non-traditional field for a woman, there's a place for you, whether that's labor, whether that's construction management, as we see all of the opportunities with construction, and there will always be construction," Martin says.

Martin added that construction plays a vital role in communities.

"Whether that's building a school or a hospital, there will be construction. We want you to know that you can be involved in it... It helps revitalize our cities, our countries - construction is everywhere."

Samiah Frazier, an 11th grader who attended the event, said the day was a turning point.

"Especially girls my age, or in this generation, they don't really know about trade or speak about trade, seeing it as a new window, new opportunity is really cool," said Frazier.

