Detroit judge holds parents accountable for curfew violations after fireworks show, teen takeovers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico is enforcing curfew rules passed by city council, holding parents accountable after a wave of violations tied to teen takeovers and the Detroit fireworks show.



Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Detroit judge holds parents accountable for teen curfew violations

On the night of the Detroit fireworks, 180 curfew violation tickets were issued to parents as part of an effort to promote safety.

Facing Judge McConico in court, parent Sytaira Green did not make any excuses for her 15-year-old son breaking curfew rules. Her son was found outside in Detroit at 1:55 a.m. It was one of more than a dozen arraignments for the same offense that day.

"The defendant's son was not in her custody, and he was out in the city of Detroit at 1:55 am. Yes," McConico said.

After court, I visited Green at her home, where she further took responsibility. She said her son left home to see friends earlier this month, against curfew rules.

"I take responsibility. I did talk to him. Are you letting your son know this is against the law? Yeah. He knows now. On Zoom, he was right there with me," Green said.

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Her son also acknowledged the need for the rules.

"Do you see a need for these rules being enforced after some of the things that have happened?"

"Yeah. Definitely," he said.

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During other hearings, Judge McConico took on more cases where parents faced serious consequences, including fines of $200 or more, involving underage kids allegedly breaking curfew.

In one case, a parent explained their 6-year-old child, who has autism, had escaped from the house and was found outside at 2 a.m.

"Was your 6-year-old child walking outside your presence at 2 am? Yes. He escaped out the house. He has autism. In Detroit, there is a curfew for 17 it's 11 pm. If the juvenile is 16 and under, it's 10 pm," McConico said.

After court, I followed up with the chief judge about whether more support is needed and what parents must remember.

"It's your responsibility to make sure your kids are in the house at 2 am. There's never an excuse for a 2-year-old to be wandering in Detroit, and they're brought back home by a stranger," McConico said.

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McConico said the 10 people who failed to appear in court can now be subject to warrants for their arrest.

For Green, the experience is about ensuring one mistake does not become a pattern and that her son follows the law.

"It does worry me sometime because it be so much going on," Green said.

Judge McConico said this effort is not about a desire to lock people up, but rather to ensure the safety of all in the city.

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