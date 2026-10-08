DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a new push to support survivors, including the creation of the city's first full-time position dedicated to domestic violence issues.

Mayor Mary Sheffield signed an executive order Thursday establishing new resources for residents and city employees impacted by domestic violence. The directive calls for domestic violence support resources to be posted in all city-owned buildings, the development of a comprehensive support plan for employees and the creation of a citywide training and awareness framework.

The announcement comes as city leaders and advocates work to address the impact of domestic violence across Detroit.

7 News Detroit reporter Demetrios Sanders has the story in the video below:

Detroit launches new domestic violence initiatives, names first full time city liaison

When discussing public safety priorities earlier this year, Sheffield said addressing domestic violence would be a key part of her crime reduction strategy.

Mena Davis, executive director of All Things Women Inc., said the organization receives frequent calls from women seeking to escape abusive situations.

"We probably get approximately 10-12 calls a day from women fleeing domestic violence, actively looking for a place to go," Davis said.

Davis said access to resources can often determine whether someone is able to leave an abusive environment.

"A lot of times I hear mothers say, 'I need to leave but I can't leave because the kids won't be able to get to and from school,' or 'I can't leave because I don't have a place for my pet. I can't leave because I don't have the financial resources,'" Davis said.

Sheffield said Detroit police data shows domestic violence continues to be a significant contributor to violent crime.

"The Detroit Police Department has indicated that approximately 35% of aggravated assaults were connected to domestic violence," Sheffield said.

The mayor said the city hopes the new initiatives will encourage residents to seek help when they need it.

"We want anyone who may be suffering or in danger or scared to speak up, whatever the situation may be, to know there is support here to help you," Sheffield said.

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The city also introduced its first domestic violence liaison, Dr. Kyla Williams.

"Domestic violence does not discriminate, it impacts families and individuals across every neighborhood," Williams said.

Williams served with the Detroit Police Department for more than 26 years, including as sergeant of the department's Domestic Violence Unit. In her new role, she said she hopes to strengthen connections between service providers and those experiencing violence at home.

"I am hopeful that we will strengthen our partnership, improve our responses, and build a more informed, compassionate, and connected community," Williams said.

Sheffield said city officials are also exploring ways to expand shelter access for survivors.

"We just had a meeting today where we possibly have some funding or a mechanism to maybe bring an additional space here to Detroit," Sheffield said.

For survivor and Supreme Transitions Director Ericka Murria, the city's actions represent an important step forward.

"Survivors have fought simply to be seen, heard and believed. And today we are witnessing something incredibly meaningful," Murria said.

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Spirit of Detroit statue will be illuminated in purple throughout October in recognition of the annual awareness campaign.