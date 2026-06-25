DETROIT (WXYZ) — Construction is getting underway on a new community center on Detroit's west side that city leaders say will bring major resources to children and families in the area.

City leaders and the Detroit Pistons celebrated the start of construction Thursday for the new $20 million Brennan Community Center at Rouge Park.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Detroit leaders break ground on new Brennan Community Center at Rouge Park

"A place where thousands of residents will have the opportunity to access recreation, educational programming, mentorship, workforce development, financial literacy and opportunities that can change the trajectory of our youths' lives," Mayor Mary Sheffield said.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will be built next to the Brennan Pool. Construction is funded by Pistons owner Tom Gores and the Gores Family Foundation.

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Former Pistons coach Dwane Casey said the vision for the project started with Gores asking players how they would like to make a difference in the community.

"What it did, and this was Tom's idea, was to empower them. To give them the opportunity to make big decisions on something other than basketball," Casey said.

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The community center will include a multi-purpose gym, classrooms and spaces for activities like dance and reading. It will be the only indoor recreation center in Detroit's 7th District.

Crystal Perkins, director of general services for the city of Detroit, said the year-round access the new facility will provide is a significant upgrade for the area.

"We have the pools here, we have the pool house, but this not something that's open all year round. So now in 2027, they'll have a space they can gather any time of the year," Perkins said.

City of Detroit

Leaders with Friends of Rouge Park said there is a serious need for a center like this in the area.

"We have so many youth, we have so many seniors that need a place, that need something to do," Sally Petrella, president of Friends of Rouge Park, said.

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Lindsay Pielack, executive director of Friends of Rouge Park, said the new space will have a lasting impact on the community.

"It's just going to build amazing opportunities for children and families to have lifelong exciting memories built here in the park," Pielack said.

Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem said the groundbreaking represents something bigger than construction.

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"Today is about much more than turning dirt; it's about hope," Tellem said.

The Brennan Community Center is expected to open in fall 2027.

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