Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Detroit Lions select Antoine Green with 7th round pick

Antoine-Green.jpg
Tar Heel Times
Antoine-Green.jpg
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 17:36:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a seventh round pick (No. 219) in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Antoine Green, a wide receiver from the University of North Carolina.

In 34 games across 5 seasons with the Tar Heels, Green caught 90 passes for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This past season, he ranked second on his team in receptions (43), yards receiving (798), receiving touchdowns (7) and receiving yards per game (88.67). He made 8 starts, was named All-ACC third team and ACC wide receiver of the week on Oct. 31.

Stick with WXYZ.com see who the Lions drafted, and also a list of where players from Michigan, Michigan State and Eastern Michigan were drafted.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!