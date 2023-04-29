Detroit Lions select Antoine Green with 7th round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a seventh round pick (No. 219) in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Antoine Green, a wide receiver from the University of North Carolina.

In 34 games across 5 seasons with the Tar Heels, Green caught 90 passes for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This past season, he ranked second on his team in receptions (43), yards receiving (798), receiving touchdowns (7) and receiving yards per game (88.67). He made 8 starts, was named All-ACC third team and ACC wide receiver of the week on Oct. 31.

