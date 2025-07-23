Family mourns Detroit man found dead in Miami as police investigate double homicide

(WXYZ) — A native Detroiter who was reported missing has been found dead in Miami, leaving his family devastated and searching for answers.

Police discovered the body of 31-year-old Darius Coon alongside a woman in his truck in a downtown Miami parking structure late last week. Both victims had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

"To lose a child, it's nothing I would wish on anyone," said Tashia Porter, Coon's mother.

Porter says Coon had moved to Miami a few months ago and was recently in Detroit visiting his two children and other relatives. After driving back to Florida last week, communication suddenly stopped.



Extended interview: Mom shares more about her son after he was found dead in Miami

"I talk to my son three, four times a day, so when he didn't call, I knew something was wrong," Porter said.

The family filed a missing persons report as their concerns mounted. Their fears were confirmed when Miami police identified Coon's body on Sunday.

The second victim was identified as 35-year-old Charlotte Rodriguez, who had been reported missing from New York last week.

"Both were located with multiple gunshot wounds," said Officer Michael Vega. "Our detectives are working the case; they're trying to obtain video surveillance from several locations around the area and trying to piece together and see what exactly happened."

Police believe Coon and Rodriguez met in Miami and were out on a date.

"That was the last time we saw a photo of him, sitting at a restaurant table," Porter said.

Family members expressed sympathy for Rodriguez's loved ones as well.

"We pray for the family of the young lady that he was with, and we pray ourselves. Our hearts go out to the other family as well," said Treva Gordon, Coon's aunt.

Porter remembers her son as a fitness enthusiast, football coach, and above all, a kindhearted father whose children are now struggling with his loss.

"My granddaughter, she's 7. She don't understand it, none of it. She just knows that Daddy is not picking up the phone," Porter said. "His son, he's devastated because he's a little bit older. Haven't been eating. He's a football player, he didn't even want to go to practice because he would be used to seeing his dad there."

As two families mourn, many questions remain unanswered.

"Why? Why someone want to take my son's life, and he was a good person," Porter said.

Darius Coon will be laid to rest in Detroit on his birthday, August 7.

