Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan celebrates 10 years of progress, promises more in State of the City speech

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan presented his 11th State of the City speech at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church on Wednesday night.

Duggan began the speech by acknowledging that it is unusual for the mayor to give such a speech in a neighborhood but recounted how he launched his campaign for mayor in 2013 in the neighborhoods

Duggan also said that the people coming to Detroit for the upcoming NFL Draft will be coming to a very different Detroit than the last time we were in the national spotlight – when the city declared property – listing many of the projects that have been launched in that time.

He said it was time to declare the Detroit Ruin Porn tours as canceled.

Duggan also promised to cut taxes while he keep working to enact the Detroit Land Value tax in Lansing, pointing out a 1 mill tax cut in July 2023 and another that will go into effect in July 2024. He also promised another one will go into effect in July 2025.

While celebrating the success of Project Greenlight, Duggan announced that they would begin installing a camera network along Detroit’s freeways this summer. It will be funded by a $30 million grant from the State of Michigan.

Duggan also announced a plan to put solar fields in blighted areas of Detroit, with 8 neighborhoods already chosen to compete for the first one. The plan would put the fields next to areas which will also receive money to repair their blocks.

The plan will launch with the first 3 neighborhoods being sent to City Council. Duggan says all 8 neighborhoods could possibly be selected by 2026, if the program is a success.

Duggan also celebrated work done in multiple neighborhoods to reduce blight, saying that as of 2024 they have gone from 40,000 blight homes to 4,400. He promises the rest of those will be demolished or sold by the Land Bank by the end of the year.