Detroit mobilizes food pantries, volunteers as SNAP benefits pause

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Millions of Americans are feeling the impact of disrupted food aid programs, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers going without pay. Families in metro Detroit are among those affected, and local leaders are scrambling to fill the gap.

Wednesday marked the first day of the city of Detroit's partnership with dozens of food pantries. More than 1,300 volunteers signed up for shifts to help pack and distribute food over the next two weeks.

At Jesus Tabernacle of Deliverance and Forgotten Harvest's mobile pantry on Detroit's east side, the need was evident as lines grew longer and waits stretched beyond an hour.

"People be in line at 12:30 at night. After they get off work, they come and line up," said Martin Golson, a volunteer.

Detroit resident Rondale Perry waited about an hour and 25 minutes for food assistance.

"Food stamps, EBT, shut down. We need things like this. Got kids to feed. My wife to feed most definitely so things like this is a good thing to do," Perry said.

Mayor Mike Duggan joined volunteers on the front lines, personally helping to distribute fresh produce to families like Perry's.

"You see what's happening in DC. I don't believe that they're going to solve problems on the SNAP anytime soon, and we're going to be here for people until they finally get it together," Duggan said.

Tuesday was the first day food pantries across Detroit opened to serve families who didn't receive SNAP benefits this month. As part of the city's SNAP interruption response, Duggan called for volunteers, and more than 1,300 people answered.

"It was easy, I text them, they sent me an email the same night, then yesterday they called me around 11:30 and gave me my assignment," said volunteer Lawrence Morris.

"This is the way Detroiters are. You need help. They're there, and it's what I love about the city," Duggan said.



The city unveiled a public map of at least 85 food pantries and secured $1.75 million in funding for food banks like Forgotten Harvest to help meet increased demand. The need has increased 20% to 30% since the SNAP pause.

"With the infused funding from the city and the state, at this point, is really helping with that, so we're being graceful in that and the volunteerism that's coming along with that. Otherwise, we would not be able to get this product distributed as fast as we are," said Adrian Lewis, president and CEO of Forgotten Harvest.

City leaders are also partnering with Metro Food Rescue, planning to deliver truckloads of fresh food that would otherwise go to waste.

"We got calls from the cities and the counties to say what can we do during this time, and we gave them all the same program. All the rest of them are still talking about it, and Mayor Duggan decided not to wait to take action, and that's why we're here today," said Chad Techner, CEO and founder of Metro Food Rescue and Sharing Excess Detroit.

The efforts aim to ensure no one goes hungry in the city.

"Nice thing they doing for the community," Perry said.

