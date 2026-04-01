DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit mother of two is picking up the pieces after an early Sunday morning fire destroyed her home and her children's life-saving medications.

Denisha Roberson and her two children were not home when the fire ripped through their house on Mansfield Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. However, her children's vital medications were lost in the rubble.

Watch the video report below:

Detroit mother loses her home and children's vital medications in a suspicious fire

"It’s been a lot. And trying to keep up with medication and tracking that down has a been a big thing these last few days," Roberson said.

She recently moved into her new home late last year.

"This was a Christmas gift to the kids," Roberson said.

Denisha Roberson

The home was meant for her 3-year-old daughter, who has a skin condition, and her 10-year-old child with Type 1 diabetes. Roberson said her children require a lot of attention.

"It’s something I’ve had to eat, sleep and breathe every single day," Roberson said.

Inside the ashes are their medications, including insulin and skin cream, which are difficult to quickly replace.

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Roberson and her children were not home during the fire because of an incident hours earlier. On Saturday afternoon, Roberson said her porch camera captured video of an unrecognized person walking around her home with an axe. She came home to find her power line hacked up and no electricity.

"That shook me," Roberson said.

Denisha Roberson

Fearing for her safety and the safety of her children, she stayed with a family friend. The following afternoon, she received a call that her house had been destroyed. Her new furniture fueled the flames, reducing her recent renovations to rubble.

"It was really hurtful. It put things into perspective for me," Roberson said.

There is an extensive amount of damage right outside her 3-year-old daughter’s window. Looking in from the outside, Roberson said the room used to be painted a different color.

"Her room was pink, she had a pink bed, and it’s all black and brown now," Roberson said.

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The Detroit Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they are calling it suspicious.

"Everything is gone," Roberson said.

The American Red Cross has helped Roberson with clothes and is looking for a place for her to stay. While she is overwhelmed and unsure of her next steps, she said she will keep moving forward for her kids.

"I always want to show them that you never give up. You never give up. You stand strong and tall until you get through," Roberson said.

Roberson said she could use some help as she contemplates her next steps. Anyone who would like to help, can visit the family's GoFundMe page.

