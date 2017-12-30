Detroit named the second best city to visit in 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A travel guide publisher has listed Detroit as one of the top cities to visit in the world in 2018.

Lonely Planet says Detroit made No. 2 on the list.

Alexander Howard with Lonely Planet says Detroit has been nominated several times before, but this is the first time they’ve made the list.

Howard says the Qline, and the new arena were some new things in Detroit including the momentum the city has right now.

In first place was Seville, Spain.

Lonely Planets top things to do in Detroit are the Eastern Market, Fisher building, Motown Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, and Campus Martius.

“What a transformative change the whole city has had, its amazing, I'm so happy to be a part of it working on the Beacon park building as the architect and also working in Detroit currently its exciting,” says architect Theadore Toulokian.

