Detroit neighborhood transformed in days after residents say city ignored their calls for help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One week ago, two Detroit women said they were tired of living next to what they called a neighborhood jungle — an abandoned house overrun with weeds, squatters, and rodents. After questions were raised with the city, officials promised action. On Tuesday, the transformation left residents stunned.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Detroit neighborhood transformed after residents say city ignored their calls

Neighbors Julie Day and Gina Peoples, residents of the Dexter Linwood neighborhood, had reached out for help after saying their calls to the city went unanswered.

"It's an environment for crime and criminals to hide out," Peoples told us when we visited the neighborhood last week

The abandoned house next door to Day had been overtaken by weeds, brush and squatters. The backyard was described as a jungle of its own.

"This is my view. I can't really see any of the other houses," Day said last week.

Watch Faraz Javed's report from last week below:

Detroit grandmother's blight concerns prompt city action on abandoned home next door

The property also had a rodent problem.

"I don't even know what they are. They're very large," Day said.

After the women said their calls to the city went unanswered, District 5 Manager Keith Butler was contacted and showed up within minutes with a promise.

"You will start seeing some movement in the next 24 to 48 hours," Butler said last week.

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One week later, the property looked unrecognizable.

"Could be a home," Day said when asked her first thought seeing the transformation.

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Butler said he is proud of his Blight Remediation team, and District 5 Deputy Manager Dr. Bonnie Ferrell agreed.

"This is amazing. This is a community effort," Ferrell said.

Butler said the privately owned house is currently going through the first phase of foreclosure.

Standing in the backyard where the overgrowth once stood, the difference was immediate.

"It's clean down to the dirt," Day said.

"Unbelievable, right?" Peoples said.

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Even the rodents were gone.

"They were running," Peoples said.

Butler credited his team for the speed and thoroughness of the work.

"Listen, the Blight Remediation team is like a team of superheroes, and not all superheroes wear capes, right? They came through with all the big machinery, even by hand, chopping down limbs and the small trees and the vines on the house," Butler said.

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The squatter issue was also addressed.

"So right now, you can see the doors that were ajar has been shut. And then as well as we're working on getting it clear boarded, which is the plexiglass, almost impossible for them to get back in," Butler said.

For the women who had been living next to the property, the relief was personal.

"I commend the city and you for coming out here and reforming this jungle into a house," Day told 7 News Detroit.

"I want to say thank you. And I want to thank the city," Peoples said.

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Butler said the work reflects a broader commitment from city leadership.

"We like to show up for our people, right? We've been commissioned by the mayor to do that. Definition to rise higher," Butler said.

Ferrell had a message for other Detroit residents dealing with similar issues.

"Please contact us, community block clubs or community associations. We need more leaders like these ladies," Ferrell said.

Butler also urges Detroit residents to reach out to their district managers for neighborhood concerns. For information on how to contact your district manager, visit the city's website.

And if you are still face challenges, the 7 News Detroit team is standing by to assist you.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

