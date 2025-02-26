Detroit non-profit forced to close transitional housing program, city claims non-compliance

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local non-profit, Detroit Power Detroit Community Outreach, said it's being forced to end its transitional housing program. As a result, the organization said more than a dozen people are going to have to relocate.

A judge's ruling is the result of a legal fight between the group and the city of Detroit over a zoning issue.

Resident Raven Wood opened up to 7 News Detroit on the matter.

"I had a hard time growing up, so. It was hard," she said tearfully.

Wood expressed gratitude for the help she and her daughter received from Detroit Power Detroit for the past 5 months. Wood also expressed sadness that the building is being forced to shut down. She said she's uncertain of her next move.

"They really helped me. They motivated me very, very well," she said.

Verkeydia Hall, Vice President and legal counsel for Detroit Power Detroit, tells 7 News Detroit on Monday, a judge ruled the residents must move out because of a zoning issue.

She said part of the structure is zoned for office space and not residential.

However, she said documents were submitted in April 2024 that the city hasn't acted upon.

"The owner of Detroit Power Detroit entered into an agreement with the city that he would do all of the requirements to make sure that everything was brought up to code and then submit a change of zoning request which, again, should've never had to be submitted because it's never been an issue before. He has been in compliance with everything that they've requested," Hall explained.

She said, "We've come out of our own pocket to make the updates to the building. We've paid and passed all of the inspections, and we've submitted the application for the zoning change. Which has been sitting in review since April 10 of 2024."

This is the same building where Tateona Williams is staying. She's the mother of the two children who died in the family's van they were living in when they were parked in a casino garage.

Detroit Power Detroit is where 7 News Detroit interviewed her. Williams is now in the process of finding new housing.

As 16 other residents face eviction, 7 News Detroit took the issue to the city and sat down with both the city attorney and the deputy mayor.

Conrad Mallet, the city's attorney, explained, "The issue is with the owner of the building who continues to misrepresent that he is offering space that complies with the law. It is the city of Detroit's contention that he is not behaving in compliance with the law."

The owner of the property, Marvin Walker, refutes claims made by the city. He and his staff say documents have been submitted, but they're waiting on city hall to respond.

"There are issues with the system. It's not the person who's trying to get the zoning or the people that are requesting the zoning," Aini Robertson, the organization's Chief Financial Officer, said. "It's the system that's a problem. Why does it take a year and a half to get zoning, and we're trying to help people? That doesn't make sense."

While 7 News Detroit was at the building, city housing employees showed up to do assessments to start the relocation process for everyone staying there.

Detroit Deputy Mayor Melia Howard said, "The housing department will work diligently to ensure that they are placed properly, that their transition to their new home is safe and secure and compassionate one. So, that's the piece that's most important for me."

Detroit Power Detroit said the next court date on the matter is Thursday.