Detroit nonprofit makes call to action as transitional shelter expands to serve more people

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The nonprofit All Things Women Inc. is making a call to action for the public to get involved as their transitional shelter expands to serve more people in the City of Detroit.

Every day is busy at All Things Women Inc.

"I want to say 60 calls a day, asking for shelter, asking for housing, asking for help," said Director of Operations Shaniece Terrell.

Understanding the demand across the city, the transitional housing shelter and community resource hub is moving to try to help even more people.

The community-led non-profit was birthed in direct response to what they saw as a lack of resources and support. It says there's been progress, but not nearly enough beds for people in need across the city.

"There is help. It's very limited. A lot of the spaces are very full, especially due to the weather," explained Terrell.

Terrell says even starting the process can be difficult.

"I really want to say most beds are full within 48 hours of them being open, and not all places take a waitlist, some does. It just all depends on the situation you're going through and the severity,” said Terrell.

That's why they help people navigate through temporary shelter to permanent. The move to a bigger space will take them from 11 to around 80 beds.

"The goal is to transition you into your own permanent, stable housing, you paying your own bills, you and your kids living your own life, no help," she explained.

The deaths of two children on Monday who were experiencing homelessness with their family and living in a van echoes how important that mission is and having people to step up to help fill the gaps.

RELATED STORY: Mayor, chief give update after 2 kids found dead in vehicle in parking garage

Mayor, chief give update after 2 kids found dead in vehicle in parking garage

"We're just excited to open new doors. We're excited to help more women and children. We’re just excited to offer more things, more help to the community," said Terrell.

On a day where there's a lot of frustration over what still needs to be done, they see the move as progress and hope.

VIDEO: Detroit officials provide investigation update after 2 kids found dead in vehicle in casino parking lot

Detroit officials provide investigation update after 2 kids found dead in vehicle in casino parking lot

"Take that frustration and get involved. Offer your time, offer your services," said Terrell.

It's one reason TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Detroit is partnering to help them move and encouraging others to join them.

"Throughout the year, we help them with moves they need. Either moving mothers and children into their new houses or, in this case, moving all things women into a new building," said Marketing Coordinator Alyssa Watts. "Just to be able to do anything that we can to give back, help give a lending hand, help someone move forward in their next step in the journey of life."

From March until Mother's Day, they'll also be collecting items that will go to the nonprofit and women they support as a part of a national campaign.

"We have collection sites all over Metro Detroit where people can come and drop off donation items to those boxes within those three months, and then once those are collected, we bring them to the shelter and then drop those off," said Watts.

All Things Women Inc. will open up the first beds in their new location on the city's west side within two weeks.

"There is help, you just have to do the research, you have to call, you have to talk to someone," said Terrell.

Since 2018, All Things Women Inc. has impacted more than 2,500 women and families through emergency shelter, a community clothing closet, postpartum support, food assistance, and workforce readiness programs.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Detroit has partnered with All Things Women Inc. for three years, supporting their mission through moving services and their Movers for Moms campaign, a national initiative providing essential items to women’s shelters each spring. This year’s campaign kicks off March 10 and will run through May 5, with donations going directly to All Things Women Inc.

