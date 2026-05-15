DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Redford Brightmoor Initiative operates out of two locations — one in Redford and one in the Brightmoor neighborhood — offering programs that range from free stores and food assistance to laundry services and auto care repairs.

Shalonda Davis, a Detroiter, said around a year ago she started noticing an unusual sound coming from her car.

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Detroit nonprofit offers free car repairs, food, clothing and more to community

"Obviously don't know anything about cars. My car is doing this noise, grinding," Davis said.

After learning about the Redford Brightmoor Initiative, she brought her vehicle to the organization's car care program, where her brakes and rotors were assessed and replaced. The only expense for Davis was parts.

"Taking my car, my truck to a shop, that labor — this is the blessing, the labor is free, you just have to get your parts, that means everything to me," Davis said.

The car care program runs every Saturday morning and is staffed by volunteers at the organization's site on West Outer Drive near I-96. Lead mechanic Jay Mellis said they typically complete 6 car assessments each week and 3 to 5 repairs on a first-come, first-served basis.

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"I want to help folks with the skills that I have," Mellis said.

The types of repairs the program handles vary widely.

"We do brakes almost every Saturday on a vehicle. We do a lot of suspension work," Mellis said.

"If your check engine light is on, we'll diagnose that," Mellis said.

Mellis said the savings for residents can be significant.

"I'll see estimate, regularly somebody will come in for $5,000 and we'll get them repaired for under $300," Mellis said.

Beyond car care, the Redford Brightmoor Initiative also hosts events for kids and free stores featuring essential items. Hilary Kristal, the nonprofit's director, said clients can access a range of support in a single visit.

"Clients leave here Saturday morning, they've gotten some clothing, household items, food items, diapers. They're so grateful, they're relieved and we want to take stress of them, financial stress," Kristal said.

Kristal said the organization serves between 50 and 100 families each Saturday, and the need is growing. She said the goal is for the space to feel welcoming to everyone who walks through the door.

"We feel like a community center in a way," Kristal said.

The Redford Brightmoor Initiative is also looking to expand its garage to grow the car care program. Those interested in donating are encouraged to contact the organization at 313-326-4947.

