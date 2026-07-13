Detroit nonprofit seeks community help after 400 pairs of donated shoes stolen from warehouse

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is asking for community help after thieves stole around 400 pairs of sneakers that were set to be given away to children at an upcoming event.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Detroit nonprofit needs help replacing 400 pairs of stolen donated shoes

Northwest Goldberg Cares learned Friday that hundreds of shoes stored in a warehouse had been stolen, leaving the organization scrambling to find replacements before its annual HOOPFEST event this weekend at Curtis Jones Park.

Daniel Washington has led NW Goldberg Cares for nearly a decade, working to bring resources to Detroit's Northwest Goldberg neighborhood. HOOPFEST is one of the organization's signature events.

"Where we give away hundreds of shoes, as well as free food, and we have a lot of raffle prizes, and it's a great opportunity to celebrate the community and the neighborhood," Washington said.

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The three-day event was set to include the distribution of 1,000 pairs of sneakers to children. But when Washington visited the warehouse late last week, he found the donation had been targeted by thieves.

"Walked in the back of the building and saw a bunch of boxes and bags thrown about, empty, and I was immediately devastated," Washington said.

Among the stolen items were Asics, Adidas, and Nikes that had been donated by USA Basketball. Washington estimates around $40,000 worth of items were taken. Detroit police say they are investigating, but no arrests have been made so far.

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Washington believes the theft may have been opportunistic.

"Wrong place, wrong time when it came to us having some shoes delivered to us on Tuesday of last week. I think someone saw us and said I'm going to take what's not mine," Washington said.

Some partners and community members have stepped in to help, but replacing all of the stolen shoes remains a significant challenge.

"It's frustrating, it's heartbreaking because at the end of the day we're just trying to do some good," Washington said.

Despite the theft, HOOPFEST and the shoe giveaway will go on. But young participants say they are also disheartened by how the incident could affect other kids in the community.

"What if they don't have any basketball shoes at all and they love playing basketball?" said Mila Woodland, a participant with NW Goldberg Cares.

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HOOPFEST will take place July 17-19. To support NW Goldberg Cares after the recent theft, monetary or shoe donations can be made online.

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