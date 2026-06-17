Detroit officer sued for shooting unarmed teen at block party, leaving her permanently disabled

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rain Williams was shot in the head and shoulder by a Detroit police officer while attending a house party on June 1, 2024. She was not armed. Attorneys say the officer fired blindly into a crowd while responding to a shots fired call, striking Williams and at least one other bystander.

Williams, who was 19 at the time, spent weeks in the hospital, where she underwent a craniotomy and suffered multiple strokes. She now suffers from a permanent brain injury and limited mobility on the left side of her body.

At an emotional press conference Wednesday, attorney Ven Johnson, alongside national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, announced the gross negligence lawsuit against the Detroit police officer at Wayne County Circuit Court.

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"Nobody else is shooting. There are people everywhere in that backyard. She made a decision that's inexplicable to us to fire those shots, even though nobody was shooting," Crump said.

Williams' mother, Mosunmola Cobb, described the moment her daughter left home that day.

"She went out the house normal that day. She left all regular and she was supposed to come right back home," Cobb said.

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The officer was placed on no-gun status in November of 2024 after evidence was revealed that two bystanders were in fact shot. Detroit police confirmed she returned to full duty in January and remains on the force.

"No criminal charges against this police officer. No meaningful job ramifications, She's back on the street," Johnson said at the press conference.

Watch our coverage from November 2024 below:

Chief: 2 June block party shooting victims hit by shots from DPD officer

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which would be responsible for charging the officer, declined to do so. In a statement, the office said in part:

"The totality of the evidence shows that the female officer* was acting in lawful self-defense, and in defense of others when she non-fatally shot victims in this case. Her actions were not reckless, and under the circumstances were warranted. The warrant request was denied because there was insufficient evidence that a prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Her actions were justified."

In November 2024, Detroit Police Chief Bettison addressed the incident, saying one of the officers encountered two armed assailants when arriving to the scene and that dozens of shots were fired prior to their arrival, and one individual was even killed. One individual at the scene was armed with a handgun and the other with an AR-style rifle — and that "split-second decisions had to be made" while officers dealt with "armed assailants standing amongst innocent party-goers."

Williams' father said the family never received any outreach from police.

"We never even got contacted by the police to tell us anything. A sorry, a mistake or a is your child OK?" he said.

Cobb said the impact on her daughter has been lasting.

"My daughter will never be the same," Cobb said.

Detroit police said they do not comment on pending litigation. Williams continues her recovery with her family.

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