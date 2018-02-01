Detroit Pit Crew rescue two dogs stuck inside air duct at Detroit house

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A dog stuck in an air vent inside an abandoned home in Detroit had quite the rescue! It's not clear how long the dog was trapped, but he wasn't alone.

"I've never seen this, this is definitely a first," said Theresa Sumpter with the Detroit Pit Crew.

She got a call Wednesday about a dog inside this house on Rossini Street on the city's east side. She and a team member went in and found this dog stuck inside an air duct.

"We couldn't see the head just the back end of the dog and a second dog laying next to him."

That's right, two dogs were inside. Neighbors say they may have been inside since Friday.

The pair have been named Hansel and Gretel, with Hansel being the one trapped.

"How are we going to get this dog's head stuck out of this air vent."

That's when Sumpter called firefighters for help and got it on camera.

"We love you Detroit Fire Department, definitely professionals. They assessed the situation within minutes they took a look, they have the tools, brought the tools out started just dismantling the house."

Minutes later Hansel was freed and brought to Center Line Veterinary Hospital.

Detroit Pit Crew has rescued 107 dogs and 3 cats since December. Because they do not have a shelter, they rely on foster homes.

Right now, they need more volunteers so they can hit the streets to save more dogs, like Hansel and Gretel.

"Because of the weather, it's been so cold and we had so many emergency calls and we can't say no to these dogs."

If you want to become a foster volunteer, call Penny at (586) 995-1040 or fill out an application at https://detroitpitcrew.com