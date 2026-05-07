DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and Mayor Mary Sheffield joined neighbors, city leaders and officers Wednesday for the return of Walk a Mile Wednesday, a community walk aimed at building trust between Detroit police and the residents they serve.

The event, held every other Wednesday, trades patrol cars for sneakers as officers get out and engage directly with the public. The tradition was started by former Detroit Police Chief James White.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Detroit police chief and mayor walk with residents to strengthen community trust

"Great idea. I just wanted to continue it and take it to higher levels," Bettison said. "Violent crime is going down, but we're also concerned about quality of life and we want you to be able to reach out and touch us."

Bettison said the walks are about more than visibility — they're about connection, especially as warmer months approach and crime rates historically rise.

"As we go into our summer months, making sure that our youth are engaged, that we're keeping them busy and that we're keeping them safe," Bettison said

Wednesday marked Sheffield's first Walk a Mile Wednesday as mayor. She called the partnership between police and the community critical to public safety.

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"We don't want young people to only encounter DPD when something is wrong," Sheffield said. "Public safety is all of our responsibility."

Sheffield said her administration is focused on several key issues, including domestic violence, with new conflict resolution centers launching around the city.

"We're honing in on community policing, retail fraud — there's so many things we're doing," Sheffield said. "We have the same goal of creating a safe environment."

Watch our coverage with Bettison ahead of the first Walk a Mile Wednesday of the season:

Walk a Mile Wednesday returns with Detroit's police chief and leaders

Residents who joined the walk said the event carries real meaning. Antonio, a neighbor who was approached by the group — including the mayor and the chief — praised both for their engagement with the community.

"We are all from the same place," Antonio said. "I think it's time for us to be better people."

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Saundra Freeman, a board member with the nonprofit CWR Community Center, which helps those impacted by gun violence, also participated.

"We do a lot in the community," Freeman said. "We are here, and there's help for you if it's needed."

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Walkers said the event benefits everyone involved.

"They're here to protect us. They're here to help us," Ann Lindsay said.

"They learn about us and we get to know them," Rosie Colman said. "The walk itself is significant for health reasons."

May 2025 coverage: Detroit Police Chief Bettison continues Walk a Mile Wednesday tradition with community

Detroit Police Chief Bettison continues Walk a Mile Wednesday tradition with community

Sheffield also enjoys the walk itself.

"I love making sure we're all moving our bodies and it aligns with everything I believe in," Sheffield said.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to get involved.

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