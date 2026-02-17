Detroit police chief plans to fire officers who called immigration agents during traffic stops

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison announced plans to fire a police officer and a sergeant who violated department policy by contacting federal immigration agents during separate traffic stops, ultimately leading to the detention of the individuals.

Bettison made the announcement at a Police Board of Commissioners meeting last week, emphasizing that his department "is not in the immigration business" and takes such policy violations seriously.

"99 percent of our officers, 98 percent do it the right way each and every day, they're out there working hard," Bettison said. "But I do have the one, two percent that decide to violate our rules, our policies, and our procedures. And to those officers, I will hold them accountable."

The first incident occurred on December 16 on the city's west side, discovered through a body camera audit. An officer contacted federal agents during a traffic stop, leading to the individual's detention.

The second incident happened on February 9, when a sergeant responded to a supervisor's request at a traffic stop involving a civilian who did not speak English. Instead of using the department's 24-hour translation services line, the sergeant contacted Border Patrol for translation assistance.

"Contacting border patrol, ICE, or other federal agencies for translation services is strictly prohibited," Bettison said.

Both Detroit Police Department employees have been suspended with pay. The chief has requested that the Police Board of Commissioners approve suspension without pay, which requires their approval.

"I'm disturbed anytime I hear of violation of policy," said Darryl Woods, vice chair of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. "The policies are in place for a reason."

The incidents have heightened fears within the local immigrant community, according to Kevin Piecuch, executive director of the Southwest Detroit Immigrant and Refugee Center.

"Many in the community are even afraid to leave their house," Piecuch said. "And hearing that a Detroit police officer might just stop them on the streets and inquire as to their immigration status just compounds that fear."

However, not all departments maintain the same policies as Detroit Police. Taylor Police work in conjunction with federal agencies, with Chief John Blair saying the partnership is beneficial and critical to their operations.

"If we run across someone who we question their legal status, we will contact ICE or CBP," Blair said. "We've always worked with all of our local, state, and federal partners. We'll never turn our backs on them as well. They are people that respond to instances in times of need in the city of Taylor."

The Police Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday to consider the chief's request for suspension without pay for the two employees. Their firing would require a command hearing, a process that could take up to 21 days.

