Detroit police chief spreads holiday cheer as 'Sergeant Santa' across the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and members of his team delivered gifts and cash to families across the city as part of an annual tradition aimed at spreading love and Christmas joy.

Bettison visited locations from Detroit's east side to the west side, stopping at stores, bus stops, and even entering homes to surprise residents with unexpected holiday gifts funded entirely by local donors and business owners.

At Mike's Market on Detroit's east side, Bettison encountered Robin, a grandmother who was converting change to cash for holiday shopping.

"Trying to fill my grandkids' stomachs," Robin said.

Bettison surprised her with $200 from donor funds.

"No one has ever given me anything before," Robin said after receiving the unexpected gift.

The chief also visited Joyce, presenting her with $100 to help with groceries.

Bettison also visited the home of the Grubbs family, whose 4-year-old son Samir was shot and killed while playing in a park in June.

"We just want to make your Christmas a little bit merrier and then Samir's brothers and sisters as well," Bettison told the family.

Jasmine Grubbs, Samir's mother, expressed gratitude despite her grief.

"Thank you. Even though I'm sad, I'm still overwhelmed with it's still good people in the world. Thank you, thank you, thank you," Grubbs said.

Bettison acknowledged the tragedy while emphasizing the community's resilience.

"The individuals that took Samir's life, of course, they're being held accountable. But it's good people out there, and it's way more good folks, and the force of good is way stronger than some of the things we see that are horrific, but this family is going to have a merry Christmas," Bettison said.

Detroit police officers and commissioners participated in the citywide effort, which included providing meals courtesy of Happy Pizza and Savvy Slider.

For Bettison, the annual tradition serves a deeper purpose beyond gift-giving.

"It's about us just coming together, loving on each other and supporting fellow Detroiters," Bettison said.

The chief emphasized the department's ongoing commitment to the community.

"Just on behalf of the city of Detroit, you know how much we care about you. We love you, and we know that you know that over the years it's been rough, and so we always will be here to support you and your family," Bettison said to the family of 18-year-old Aundrea Garland, who was shot and killed in 2014 on the city's east side.

The money was given to DPD by:



Jason McGuire, owner of Riverside Marina

Mark Wolok, owner of Happy Pizza and Savvy Sliders

Hassan Fayad, owner of Luxury Auto Spa

Joel Kazboske, owner of Detroit Imports

