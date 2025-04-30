Detroit police crack down on speeding after car goes airborne in southwest neighborhood

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested for drunk driving after speeding through a southwest Detroit neighborhood, going airborne over a curb, and crashing into a tree.

The driver blew three times over the legal limit and had allegedly rear-ended another driver a block away before fleeing that scene, according to police.

"Fortunate is the word, yeah very fortunate that it wasn't worse than what it was," said Commander Shelley Holderbaum of Detroit's 4th Precinct.

The incident, which happened last week, prompted an immediate response from the Detroit Police Department.

In just four days since the crash, officers have made more than 70 traffic stops and written more than 100 tickets in the area.

"We do a lot of enforcement on this corner because of the running of the stop signs and the speeding, and we recently have done a lot more enforcement because of the incident itself," Holderbaum said.

Neighbors in the area have been concerned about reckless driving for months. In August, another driver lost control and crashed into resident Javier Martinez's front porch, causing damage that still remains.

"We need to have them, you know? Because people don't obey," Martinez said.

The North Toledo Block Club has been pushing for ways to slow down traffic in the neighborhood. Despite the installation of a speed hump and numerous traffic signs, speeding continues to be a problem.

"We need people to slow down, pay attention, really be mindful of the neighborhood," said Raquel Garcia, a resident and member of the North Toledo Block Club.

Ironically, Garcia herself was one of the 70 recent traffic stops and received a ticket for rolling through a stop sign. Despite this, she appreciates the increased police presence.

"I thanked him, and I should know better, so I'm grateful that they're here and that their presence is here and people are alarmed and alerted to it," Garcia said.

With Cinco de Mayo weekend approaching, Detroit Police in the 4th Precinct say they'll be on high alert looking out for impaired drivers.

