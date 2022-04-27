Detroit Police Department responds to two non-fatal shootings in three hours

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters once again woke up to gun-related violence across the city.

On Wednesday on the city’s west side, a 4-year-old was shot as he was sleeping in his home. And then three hours later, an 81-year-old was shot.

Police say both victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief James White's message is that the Detroit Police Department will not tolerate this senseless behavior and violence in the community.

"One of Detroit’s babies that’s been shot while sleeping in their bed," White said.

Around 3 a.m. on the 18400 block of Stout Street, a 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being injured by a high-powered assault rifle.

Evidence markers at the scene show that four high caliber shots were fired from outside the home — one striking the boy’s buttocks.

According to police, there were a total of five kids and two adults in the house.

So far, no suspects have been identified. It is also yet to be determined if the suspects used a vehicle or ran away.

"He is a baby lying in a bed and shot. It's unspeakable, it's unnecessary and it's outrageous," White said.

Neighbor Latrice Phillips heard the shooting.

"I just seen a couple — I don't know how many there actually was. I just happened to look out my window and see a couple of guys walking that way, so maybe two or three. I don't know, it was definitely scary," Phillips said.

Brandon Hall lives next door and his house was also struck by the gunfire.

"I've got a newborn son, so and like I said, the bullet came through my house. So, I don't know what's going on with the neighborhood. I've been trying to get out of here," Hall said.

When asking the chief what he would say to Hall and Phillips, White replied, "The men and women of this department have demonstrated they are doing an amazing job. They are good at what they do. We are going to use technology and we are going to use all of our video assets. We are going to piece this together and we are going to make an arrest. We are going to find the people who did this. We just need a little bit of help from the community."

Meanwhile, on the same morning three hours later, the next victim was driving on Keeler Street. An 81-year-old man almost ran into two individuals while turning on Asbury Park.

Police say as the senior rolled down the window to apologize, these two suspects allegedly opened fire multiple times, striking the victim in the hip.

"This is unacceptable, we need the community’s help. I’ve directed that we dedicate every resource we to apprehending both these suspects," White said.

The police are urging the community to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP if they have any information about any of the two cases.

