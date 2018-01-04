Detroit police investigate brutal murder that may be drug related

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A brutal murder inside a Detroit apartment complex is being called a drug killing.

The victim was just 27-years-old, and police say he lived at the apartment where he was gunned down over drugs.

Crime scene investigators could be seen gathering evidence at Anthos Garden Apartments. near East Outer Drive and Lantz.

Witnesses say 3 men were behind the murder at about 7:30 pm. So far, no descriptions of suspects have been released, nor have police released the victim's name.



"If you get involved in the drug trade, at some point you are likely to become a victim of violent crime" says Capt. Darren Szilagy.

If you know anything about this crime, give Detroit Police a call. Your tip could be the one that solves this case.