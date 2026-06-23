(WXYZ) — Detroit police said a key focus during the annual fireworks show on Monday night was securing the city and holding parents accountable.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Detroit police issue 180 tickets for curfew violations during fireworks

They say the beautiful display came on the same night that there was a high volume of curfew violations, which led to tickets for parents.

I wanted to find out more about the message parents are hearing, now that they'll have to appear in court, and what it is for safety and our youth.

Police said they issued 180 juvenile tickets for curfew violations, up from 156 the year prior.

This was also the second straight year that gunfire broke out before the show in the Downtown Detroit area, with police shooting a teen they say was armed. He remains in serious condition at the hospital.

Parent Antoine Outlaw said that's one reason he chose to watch the show with his family from a distance. I asked him about the amount of tickets that were written.

"It's good. If they're keeping their child in place, they wouldn't have to write the tickets out," Outlaw said.

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Police tell us they were actively discouraging all parents from letting their kids break the temporary curfew of 8 p.m. around the area for unaccompanied minors.

“Everyone has to be a part of the system. There hasn’t been good reasons or rationale, why a kid is out at 2:45 downtown," 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico said.

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I wanted to know more about the message from McConico, who tells me parents who have failed to appear in court have faced bench warrants for their arrest and penalties exceeding an initial $200 fine.

He adds that while the majority of underage kids came to enjoy an amazing show, recent teen takeovers have given way to a need for stricter curfew enforcement.