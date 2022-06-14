Detroit police launch 'Operation Saniyah' in response to recent crime

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police launched “Operation Saniyah” Tuesday, part of a three-day enforcement period, focusing on different areas of the city affected by violent crime. It’s named after Saniyah Pugh, the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed June 4th in her grandmother’s home.

Detroit Police Chief James White dispatched his officers Tuesday, instructing them to focus on individuals and neighborhoods impacted recently by violent crime.

“We’re seeing an uptick in Detroit like people are seeing around the country. We’re dedicating this operation to Saniyah,” explained White.

He explained the mission.

“This is about doing it constitutionally. We’re not targeting anybody. We’re looking for those people who are out here, already victimizing our community. Our community deserves to be safe. They have a right to. And we’re going to do everything in our power to ensure that we do our job and they have a safe community.”

7 Action News asked him if he believes the operation will make an impact.

“You know, the unfortunate reality is it will do something. And again, if it will save one life, maybe two, if it does that, it’s well worth it,” said White.

White also explained, he knows it’s about more than just enforcement.

“The layered approach is what we’re all about and we continue to be about. Because we recognize we’re not going to arrest our way out of crime. No agency has ever declared victory against crime,” he said.

Alissa Williams works with Kindergarteners at Detroit Enterprise Academy on Detroit’s East Side. She knows the neighborhood well. She feels the enforcement operation will make a difference.

“I think it’s worth a try. This may not even be a surefire cure or whatever. Everything is trial and error. I mean, but at least someone is trying to do something. So I feel like this would be a step in the right direction.”

She said she would like to see gun control be a part of the solution.

“You shouldn’t be able to just, freely able to shoot anybody you want to anytime you want to. That’s insane. They definitely have to do something about that,” Williams said.

