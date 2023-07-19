Detroit police manhunt underway for woman who shot husband, critically wounding him

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a woman accused of shooting her husband. Investigators say the domestic violence incident left the man in critical condition.

It happened on Canton Street on the city's east side, late this morning.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but detectives said it escalated quickly.

Mel Maynard lives a few doors down from the shooter and the victim.

“It was like a few shots, but it sounded like firecrackers," she recalled.

Maynard said, “My roommate saw it. He’s in the upstairs bedroom and like he saw the guy bleeding a bunch. Yeah, it was pretty sad.”

“We got two dogs from him. He’s a really nice guy," she added.

Police said the man’s wife drove off, and investigators are trying to figure out why she shot him.

Commander John Svec told 7 Action News, “It was sudden. They were having a civil conversation and all of a sudden it turned violent.”

Neighbors and the couple’s family members stood by visibly shaken up.

Police said the woman took off in a black Chrysler 300 with the license plate of AWQ 906.