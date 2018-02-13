Detroit police officer injured in crash on Michigan Ave.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 12:20 p.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of an accident where a Detroit police officer was injured in southwest Detroit.

The crash happened at Michigan Ave. and Clark, and the road is still closed.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Right now, it's not clear the officer's condition or what caused the crash, but several emergency vehicles are on scene.

12 p.m.

A Detroit police officer was injured in a crash on Michigan Ave. in southwest Detroit late Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at Michigan Ave. and Clark.

The road is closed.

