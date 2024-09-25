Detroit police officer shot in hand after suspect gets ahold of gun during struggle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer was shot in the hand after a struggle with a suspect over the officer's gun, Police Chief James White said.

The officer, who has been on the force for just over a year, is at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, White said.

According to police, the suspect was suffering from some sort of mental episode, and the officer chased the suspect before a struggle ensued.

Police were originally called to the area of the 12000 block of Linwood around 8:15 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from a mental episode. When officers arrived, the man was gone, but the area was put on special attention.

Around 10 a.m., the officer who was shot came into contact with the suspect at a gas station, and we're told the suspect was still suffering from some sort of mental episode.

The suspect fled, and the officer chased him to the area of Linwood and Highland, where the suspect approached a front porch. The officer pursued him onto the front porch and the struggle began.

White said that the suspect got ahold of the officer's weapon and fired as the officer attempted to get it back. The officer was shot in the hand. White said the suspect attempted to fire again a second time, but the gun jammed.

Other officers were able to locate the suspect a few blocks away and take him into custody. He's being taken for a mental evaluation before being taken to the hospital.

I just visited with the officer. He’s in good spirits, a lot of pain," White said, calling the officer a hero.

"When you see a guy in his underwear, suffering form some psychosis running into someone’s home, you have to pursue him to save the people on the other side of the door. That’s heroic," White said.

