Detroit Police reviewing video that shows officer punch man in Greektown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A video showing a man get punched in the face by a police officer in Greektown Saturday night is being reviewed by the Detroit Police Department after it spread on social media, getting more than 100,000 views in less than six hours. The punch knocked the man to the ground, leading to accusations of excessive force.

“I think it was excessive," said Deonnel Hicks, who saw the video circulating online. "I know they’re trying to police and get everything to be calm and peaceful, but to just come up and knock somebody out. They could've at least tried to do it in a different way.”

Another video from Saturday shows a chaotic moment where more than a dozen police are trying to detain someone. It’s still unclear what happened before the cameras started recording, but the tension is nothing new in Greektown.

Since June, a number of Greektown fights have made their way onto social media, showing punches being thrown and police being shoved to the ground as they went to break it up. Since these incidents, police added more patrols in the area.

In response to the incident, DPD released a statement saying, “The Detroit Police Department was made aware, via social media, of an allegation of excessive force in Greektown. Internal affairs is reviewing the circumstances surrounding this allegation.”