Detroit police search for suspect in armed robbery, attempted rape downtown

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted tape at the Detroit Opera House Parking Center.

The incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. on February 26 at the garage in the 1400 block of Broadway.

Officers say the unidentified man followed a 61-year-old woman into the garage.

Once inside, police say the man followed the woman to her vehicle, where he approached her and took her money. He then told her to get into the back seat.

Police say the woman complied with the man because she believed he was armed because of an object he was holding.

Officer say once inside the vehicle, the man physically assaulted the woman and attempted to sexually assault her. However, the woman was able to fight off the man, who fled and ran out of the garage.

The woman then called 911.

Police say the man is African American with a medium brown complexion, about 6'0" and weights about 250 to 300 pounds. He was wearing a brown scarf, black hooded sweat shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Sex Crime Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

The Michigan Opera Theatre has released the following statement about the incident: